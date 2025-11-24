Chennai Corporation urges voters to submit SIR forms ahead of Dec 4 deadline

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has asked voters to submit their filled-in enumeration forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls well before the December 4 deadline, citing the need to complete data entry on time.

Booth-level officers (BLOs) began distributing the house-to-house verification forms across the 16 Assembly constituencies in the district on November 4.

Since they must collect the filled forms from voters and upload them on the Election Commission’s app by December 4, voters have been advised not to wait until the last day. Residents have been asked to hand over the completed form to the visiting BLA and obtain acknowledgement on the duplicate copy.

Addressing the press, TN Chief Election Officer Archana Patnaik said, “Over 96% of the enumeration forms have been collected so far. Of these, about 33% have been digitised, while another 50% are currently being processed.”

Voter help-centres set up at all polling stations will function till November 25 to assist residents to fill the form with guidance from BLOs, who will also visit households directly to collect the completed forms. Officials clarified that Aadhaar or any other document is not mandatory while filling the form.

As per Election Commission guidelines, recognised political parties may also submit the filled-in forms through their appointed booth agents, after obtaining the required signature on the duplicate.