Chennai Corporation to reopen Marina Swimming Pool in a couple of days: Report

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to reopen the Marina Swimming Pool for the public in a day or two after renovation, according to a Maalai Malar report. An official stated that the renovation has been completed and only minor tasks are remaining after which the pool will be opened to the public.

The Marina pool, which was closed in June, has a depth ranging from three and a half feet to five feet. Initially, the pool was maintained by the corporation but was later handed over to a private entity on a contract basis. However, complaints arose regarding the lack of hygiene and for poor maintenance.

In view of this, a few months ago, the Minister of Municipal Administration K N Nehru inspected the Marina Swimming Pool and instructed that the pool should be properly maintained for public use.

Following that, extensive renovation work began. It includes arrangements for clean water to flow without interruption, restrooms and changing rooms. Murals have been painted around the pool, and CCTV cameras have been installed for surveillance purposes.