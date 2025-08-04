Chennai Corporation to redevelop 41 ponds in city for Rs 120 crore

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has intended to spend Rs 120 crore to re-develop 41 ponds in the city to store excess rainwater, which would in-turn increase the groundwater level.

The local body is now maintaining 250 ponds within the city limits. To further recharge the groundwater table and store excess rainwater, it’s now working to redevelop all the ponds before the onset of monsoon.

“Already 179 ponds have been redeveloped with works such as repairing the damages to structure and facility, de-silting and deepening the ponds, beautification, installing fence, improving the revetment stone wall to stop soil erosion, completed,” said a top official with GCC. “Corporation Commissioner Kumaragurubaran has instructed regional deputy commissioners to oversee the works of their respective regions and the works are underway.”

The redeveloping works are going on at 35 ponds. Tenders are floated for Rs 120 crore to redevelop the remaining 41 ponds. “These redevelopment works will increase the capacity of ponds to store more rainwater so that it recharges groundwater levels. We’re working towards completing the project before the monsoon,” he added.

Bowing to the complaints of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar residents, the GCC recently re-developed Thiruveedhi Amman Koil pond, where hundreds of residents, including senior citizens and pregnant women, would walk regularly in the morning and evening. “Beautification is completed including repairing the damaged floating fountain, painting and repairing the revetment wall of the pond, installing 10 CCTV units, and also installing additional gym equipment including elliptical cross trainers, hip twisters, cycling and other facilities for the youngsters,” said an official.