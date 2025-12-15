Chennai Corporation to open night shelter for homeless at Marina Beach by month-end

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has set up a new night shelter for the homeless near Marina Beach, which is expected to be opened for public use by the end of this month, officials said.

The shelter has been constructed on a 2,400 sq ft vacant plot near Anna Square at Marina Beach at a cost of Rs 86.20 lakh, said a Daily Thanthi report

Civic authorities are currently carrying out works such as laying pavements and constructing a compound wall around the facility, which are in the final stages.

Once opened, the shelter will be able to accommodate up to 80 homeless persons and provide them with basic amenities.

Marina Beach is one of Chennai’s most popular public spaces, attracting lakhs of visitors every day. As part of efforts to ensure the beach is accessible and safe for people from all sections of society, the corporation has been undertaking various infrastructure improvements.

For years, beggars, elderly persons and homeless people have been sleeping on the sands of Marina Beach and along adjacent interior roads at night, often in unsafe conditions.

Following concerns raised with the civic body, the corporation decided to establish a dedicated night shelter at the beach itself to ensure their safety and welfare.

According to a senior corporation official, the shelter, located behind the Anna Square bus stand, will provide mats, pillows and blankets to those staying there, along with toilet facilities.

The maintenance of the shelter will be entrusted to a private voluntary organisation. In addition, it has been decided to supply dinner to residents through Amma Canteens. The shelter will be formally opened by the end of this month.