Chennai Corporation to handover beach cleaning to private firms

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to outsource solid waste management and litter control at beaches in the city.

According to a Thanthi TV report, cleaning work at beaches in the city including Pattinapakkam, Marina, Thiruvanmiyur, Besant Nagar and Pudu Beach in Manali will be handed over to the private sector.

Heavy duty mechanical sweepers will be deployed for beach cleanup, and All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) were launched to monitor garbage dumping and illegal encroachments at Marina and Besant Nagar beaches.

The privatisation move aims to improve waste management services, reduce litter, and enhance public health.

GCC will monitor the private contractors' performance to ensure they meet the agreed-upon standards.

More than 6,000 MT of waste is generated in the city daily.

