Chennai Corporation to construct new bus terminus near Vivekananda House





CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is all set to construct a new bus terminus near Vivekananda House near the Marina Beach.

According to a report in The Hindu, the proposed terminus that is to be built at a cost Rs 1 crore will be jointly funded through the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Funds (MLA-LAD) and the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

Officials said that the structure will be designed in such a way that it blends with the historic coastal landmarks that surround it.

Apart from this, the facility will include a timekeeper room, waiting area, seating and a feeding room for passengers.

Work on the project is expected to be complete in four months and the tender process is in progress.

It may be recalled that in 2016, the GCC had revamped a part of a nearby park to create a bus bay and had also done some other improvements like widened footpaths and new bus shelters.

The latest project aims to further streamline public transport and prevent traffic congestion.

