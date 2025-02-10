Chennai Corporation to construct flood relief camp in Manali zone

CHENNAI: Considering the impact of inundation in various areas in north Chennai especially in Manali and Madhavaram when the shutters of Red Hills reservoir were opened following the intense rainfall during the northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has planned to construct a flood relief centre in the Manali zone (zone 2) at an estimated cost of Rs 1.80 crore.

During the northeast monsoon season of 2024, the civic authorities inspected the areas after the Puzhal lake was opened due to increased water levels in the catchment area. “As only a few people were accommodated in the relief camps, the local body has decided to construct a flood relief camp at Kosapur Chettimedu area in the Manali zone. The estimate prepared for the aforementioned work amounting to Rs 1.80 crore has been granted administrative approval by Chennai Mayor R Priya recently,” said a senior GCC official.

In December 2024, the civic body floated a tender to construct stormwater drains as many areas in the Manali zone were affected by inundation during the monsoon season due to a lack of storm water drains. The cost estimated for the same was Rs 20.79 lakh. Under the councillor development fund, a storm water drain will be constructed at Vedachalam Street, Bharathidasan Street, and Perumal Koil Street. The works are expected to commence soon.