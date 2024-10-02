Chennai Corporation seeks environmental clearance for Broadway multi-modal complex

CHENNAI: A few days after the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department according a revised administrative sanction to construct a multi-modal facility in Broadway by integrating Broadway bus stand and Kuralagam building, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has requested the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to provide environmental clearance (EC).

According to the application, the project site is not falling under coastal regulation zone or environmentally sensitive area.

However, the site is located in an 'over exploited' region in the groundwater extraction category.

In order to create greenbelt in the new facility, the civic body will plant 320 trees of native species at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh.

Since the project is falling under B2 category of Environmental Impact Assessment Notification (EIA), there is a need for public hearing meetings.

On August 30, the department issued an order giving revised administrative sanction for Rs. 822.7 crore.

The proposed complex will have a total of 10 floors, including six floors of commercial space and 2 floors for bus operation.

The facility will accommodate around 1,100 buses and will offer access to metro and suburban railway stations.

The complex will have multiple entries and exits, paratransit for autos and taxis and a parking facility for 700 cars and 800 two-wheelers. Moreover, there will be charging points for electric vehicles.

As per the government order, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) should be formed to implement the project.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) should be engaged as management associate for the project. The SPV willpay 2.5 per cent of the construction cost as management associate fee during the construction and 2.5 per cent of gross revenue as during operation and maintenance.

However, the civic body will be responsible for maintenance of the complex without any shortfall and additional revenue will be returned to the civic body as dividend.

The Chennai Corporation plans to commence the construction by February 2025 and complete the works by February 2027.

In September 2023, the government granted administrative sanction to build a multi-modal facility complex at Rs 280.85 crore.