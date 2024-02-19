State-of-the-art bus terminus coming up at Broadway at Rs 823 crore: TN FM

CHENNAI: A state-of-the-art integrated multi-modal bus terminus and office complex, equipped with ultra-modern amenities, will be developed for Rs 823 crore near the current Broadway bus terminus and Kuralagam building, Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasau said.

Presenting the state budget for 2024-25 at the State Assembly, he said that the State government will provide a sum of Rs 200 crore for the formation of the iconic bus terminus.

"The bus terminuses and depots at Anna Nagar (West), Kalaignar Karunanidhi (KK) Nagar, and Mandaveli will be modernised along with office and commercial complexes. Detailed project reports will be prepared for the same," he said.

The bus terminus projects would be executed by Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL).

The Minister said the Vidiyal Payana Thittam, which offers free bus travel to women in town buses would be extended to hilly areas of Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, and Valparai in the coming year for the benefit of women living in hilly areas.

The government has allocated an amount of Rs.3,050 as a subsidy for the scheme.

He said that the percentage of women's ridership has increased substantially from 40 per cent to 65 per cent.

On average, 50 lakh women travel daily in the buses run by State Transport Corporations, and a total of 444 crore trips have been made by women so far, he noted.

The scheme has been extended to transpersons, and severely disabled persons and their attendants.

To enhance the quality of transport services, the minister said that in the coming year, 3,000 new buses will be procured, and 500 electric buses will be procured and brought into operation with the financial assistance of Germany's KfW bank.

He also announced that the minibus service, which was introduced in 1997 by the previous DMK government, will be extended to rural areas adjacent to rapidly growing urban areas, with revamped guidelines.