Chennai Corporation plants 16,000 saplings in 16 days

CHENNAI: To improve Chennai’s green cover and as part of ongoing World Environment Day celebrations, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) took the initiative to plant one lakh native trees in one year. In the last 16 days, the local body has planted 16,000 saplings.

The move comes after Chennai Mayor R Priya Rajan launched the drive two weeks ago. The Parks and Playfields Department is planting the saplings at Corporation parks, playgrounds, burial grounds, and open space reservation (OSR) lands.

The civic body shortlisted native trees like Poovarasan tree (Indian Tulip tree), Naigamal tree (Eucalyptus tree), Veppamaram (Neem tree) and other varieties.

These trees will improve the green cover and play a crucial role in fight against climate mitigation. To reduce water consumption, drip irrigation method is followed in a few city parks, sources said.