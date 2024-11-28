Chennai Corporation passes resolution to rename Kumarapapuram road in Madhavaram after Kalaignar

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has passed a resolution to rename Kumarapapuram Main Road at Madhavaram after the former chief minister Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, and the Tamil Nadu government has granted permission to implement the decision proposed by the council.

The request to rename Kumarapapuram in the Madhavaram area (from Manjambakkam Main Road to the Palpannai Link Road) as Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Road was first made by councillor of ward 26 Asna Merishiya Benin at a 2022 ward committee meeting.

This request was accepted, and a unanimous resolution was passed to implement it.

A field survey by zonal-level officials found that the Kumarapapuram Manjambakkam Main Road connects the areas of Manali, Mathur, and Madhavaram Milk colony.

They also observed it was an important road with several old Hindu, Christian, and Islamic temples.

Furthermore, metro railway station works and construction activities are under way along this road. Consequently, a letter was sent to the state government, seeking its approval to change the name.

Following the approval for the same, the Chennai Corporation passed a resolution on Thursday to rename the road.

Meanwhile, the civic body has planned to demolish and construct new bridges across Virugambakkam canal and Kodungaiyur canal, and an estimated Rs 4.97 crore and Rs 7.66 crore, respectively, have been allocated for the works, according to a resolution passed at the council meeting.