Chennai Corporation moves to clear massive Athipattu dump, reclaim land for public use

CHENNAI: In a significant push towards sustainable waste management, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched an ambitious plan to clear the legacy waste at the Athipattu dumpyard in Ambattur zone within 6 months of bio-mining.

“The entire bio-mining process should be completed within 6 months,” stated a GCC official. “Our aim is to restore the site’s biodiversity and free up this land for future public use.”

The move is a critical step towards the GCC’s goal of achieving 100% processing and recycling of the over 6,000 metric tonnes (MT) of waste generated daily within the city, as mandated by the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

To meet this target, the civic body has been actively setting up decentralised processing facilities, including micro composting centres, biogas plants, and dry waste incinerators. The Athipattu site, burdened by years of legacy waste exceeding 72,000 MT, is now the focus of a major remediation effort.

The GCC has floated a tender inviting experienced contractors to undertake the complex bio-mining project. This contractor would have to conduct a field survey, design the operation, come up with solutions, procure specialised machinery, construct necessary infrastructure, install equipment, and finally, operate and maintain the facility until completion.

The contractor faces strict compliance requirements. All waste fractions must be disposed of fully adhering to the SWM Rules 2016 and the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 2019 guidelines. Crucially, the contractor must conduct a drone survey immediately upon taking possession of the site, creating detailed layout and contour maps of the entire project area designated for bio-mining. This survey, certified by the GCC-appointed project management consultant will form the basis for the project’s implementation and operation plan.

The successful clearance of the Athipattu dumpyard represents a major environmental and urban reclamation project for Chennai, promising to transform a long-standing eyesore and health hazard into valuable public space.











