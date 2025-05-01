Chennai Corporation issues new guidelines for construction debris, fines up to Rs 5L

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) passed a resolution by issuing a draft of the guidelines for safe handling of construction debris. Violators will be fined up to Rs 5 lakh, said the GCC.

The resolution stated that construction in the city limits, and ready-mix concrete factories were causing air pollution as these emit PM10 and PM 2.5 pollutants.

Construction to the extent of one acre must install metal sheets up to 6 metres around the construction to avoid the emission of pollutants and debris. On the site that’s more than one acre, where the building height is above 70 metres, metal sheets must be 10 meters high.

During construction or demolition, the site must be covered with thick clothes or tarpaulin or green shade nets. Water spray must be used to avoid the emission of micro pollutants.

All the construction products, the sand dug-up and debris generated should be kept within the site and covered with thick tarpaulin sheets with 200 GSM, and not thrown away on the road. If the guidelines are violated, the owner of a construction site of more than 20,000 square metres will be fined Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, depending on the nature of the violation.

Violation in the construction site of more than 500 sq/m, the owner will be fined Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 depending on the nature of the violation.