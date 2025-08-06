Chennai Corporation HQ workers suffer as Metro Rail entrance remains shut

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation's headquarters staff and the public can only enter through the main gate of the Ripon Building, as four entry points to the premises were closed due to the ongoing cleanliness workers' protest.

The locked entry points along the Metro station, Moore Market Complex, Periamet and the EVR Periyar Salai have made access to the civic body office a difficult task, hampering administrative tasks.

The Ripon Building witnesses hundreds of public visitors and staff every day, with many reaching the office via Metro Rail and suburban trains. The Metro Rail entrance close to the Ripon Building was established to ensure hassle-free access to the corporation office from the Chennai Central Metro station.

However, the four entry points have been locked for the last six days due to the protest, forcing people to walk an extra 500 metres to enter the building via the main entrance, where the protest also takes place.

A GCC staff member, seeking anonymity, told DT Next, "I use the Metro service from Ekkattuthangal to Chennai Central every day, but the Metro exit gate was shut without any prior alert. All workers suffering because of the cleanliness workers' protest is unfair."

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar explained that the gates were instructed to be closed, as miscreants may exploit the protest to enter the headquarters. "As the staff and public are impacted, I'll ask the GCC commissioner to open the gates for easy access," he said.