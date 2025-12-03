Chennai Corporation extends deadline for pet licence, microchip Dec 14

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has extended the deadline for obtaining licence for pet dogs for a week, till December 14. So far, pet licenses have been issued for 45,916 pets.

As many as 91,711 pet details have been registered on the GCC website, and licences have been issued for 45,916 pets.

"Earlier, the GCC fixed November 23 as the deadline for the microchipping of pets. Later, it was extended till December 7 based on the request of pet owners. Due to the ongoing rains, the deadline has been extended for another week till December 14 in response to the request of pet owners," said a release from the Corporation.

GCC provides free services, including microchipping, anti-rabies vaccination, and licensing, at six Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in Kannamapet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Pulianthope, Lloyds Colony, Nungambakkam, and Meenambakkam. The centres operate every day from 8 am to 3 pm. The civic body urged pet owners to take advantage of this and obtain licence for their pets by December 14 to avoid incurring fines.