Chennai Corporation collects over 24,000 metric tonnes of debris from Jan 7- Feb 6

CHENNAI: More than 24,000 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste have been removed as part of intensive cleaning in the last one month by the Greater Chennai Corporation. In January, Rs 8.06 lakh penalty was imposed on violators for dumping debris on the road.

Recently, the civic body had conducted intensive cleaning activities on all roads, bus stops, parks, burial grounds, flyovers, spaces beneath flyovers, and subways, including the removal of garbage, construction debris, posters, and unauthorised ad banners. Mayor R Priya had initiated a phase-wise mass cleaning drive to remove debris waste in all 15 zones.

For these operations, 101 vehicles, including tipper lorries, mini lorries, JCBs, and Bobcat vehicles, were deployed. From January 7 to February 6, at least 24,963 metric tons of construction and demolition debris have been cleared. Among these, 13,342 MT of waste was collected from zones 1-8, and 11,820 MT from zones 9-15 in the last one month, a press note stated from Ripon Building on Friday.

These waste materials were transported for recycling at the dumping sites in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur. It is noted that the Corporation removes around 1,000 MT of debris daily. They have issued guidelines and fee structures for those generating between 1 and 20 MT of debris, and for those producing more than 20 MT.

Those who illegally dump construction debris in public places like roads and water bodies will face a fine of Rs 5,000, along with further legal action by the police. In January, Rs 8.06 lakh penalty was imposed on violators, and three vehicles were seized as part of enforcement actions, the statement further added.