Chennai Corporation clears Rs 180 cr tender for cleanliness staff meal scheme

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has cleared the process for implementing the state government's free meal scheme for its 29,455 conservancy workers, approving a Rs 180.27 cr contract to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner (any one meal per day during work shift) for the next three years through a designated catering agency.

The civic body has finalised Food Swing Enterprises as the caterer, with the cost including a 5% escalation for the second and third years. The expenditure will be met from the Sixth State Finance Commission grant allotted to the Corporation.

The project will cover permanent staff as well as those employed through private contractors and self-help groups. Meals will be supplied according to work shifts, with the contractor setting up central kitchens and distribution points in all 15 zones. Officials said the food will be packed in sealed containers to maintain hygiene and delivered directly to designated meal points.