Chennai Corporation clarifies muzzles not mandatory for pets in public, leashes still required

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that muzzles are not mandatory for pet dogs in public places, walking back a key part of its recent order. However, the civic body stressed that leashing dogs in public places remains mandatory, as it is essential for ensuring public safety.

Appearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan, who was hearing a petition filed by the NGO People for Cattle in India, GCC counsel A Arun Babu stated that no fines would be imposed on pet owners for choosing not to muzzle their dogs.

The People For Cattle in India (PFCI) opposed several provisions of a recent Corporation order issued following a rise in dog-bite incidents in the city. The NGO had raised concerns that certain breeds, such as Bulldogs, could not be fitted with muzzles due to their facial structure.

The counsel informed the court that pet owners who allow their dogs to roam without a leash would face a Rs 500 penalty. It also said the earlier proposed fine of Rs 500 for not using a muzzle is no longer applicable. Providing an update on the city’s ongoing pet licensing drive, the civic body said it had received 82,000 online applications so far, with 35,348 dogs already vaccinated and certified. It further said fitting a registered microchip is a one-time requirement.

In a significant relief for pet owners, the Corporation also announced it has extended the deadline for obtaining licences for pet dogs and other domestic animals to December 7. Furthermore, it noted that the previous restriction of registering only four animals per household has been removed.

The court also sought clarification on how NGOs and animal welfare groups—who temporarily house rescued animals—would be accommodated under the licensing rules.

The GCC responded that such organisations could register the animals in their custody and transfer the registration to adoptive owners without paying any additional charge.

Recording the Corporation's submissions, Justice V Lakshminarayanan disposed of the case. The court also directed the Corporation to issue a public notification within one week detailing these clarifications.