Chennai Corporation calls for volunteers to maintain upcoming cattle shelters

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has invited volunteers and NGOs to take up the supply of fodder and maintenance of cows housed in newly built and upcoming cattle shelters across the city.

As part of the arrangement, the GCC plans to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with them to manage fodder supply and daily maintenance at the Royapuram cattle shelter in Zone 5.

The Royapuram facility is the largest functioning shelter in the city, housing about 550 cows. The MoU would formalise the role of volunteers in managing feed and upkeep, while similar partnerships are expected to be introduced in a phased manner across other zones.

Seventeen shelters are under construction set up across Zones 1 to 15. Construction has been completed at four locations, where about 700 cows are currently being maintained. The proposed holding capacity of these facilities ranges between 50 and 180 cows per site.

The move is part of its effort to regulate stray cattle and address recurring complaints of cows roaming on roads and in public places. As per a 2024 survey, the city has around 22,875 privately owned cows, many of which are often allowed to wander on streets and open spaces.

To control the street movement of cattle, GCC has deployed one cattle-catching vehicle and five staff members in each of its 15 zones. Captured cattle are taken to the Corporation’s cattle yard at Pudupet, where owners are required to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000 per cow before the animals are released, with a condition that they will not be allowed back on the streets.

Between 2021 and 2025, around 16,692 cows were caught and Rs 4.43 crore was collected as fines.

SHELTERS IN THE CITY:

Operational

Tiruvottiyur (TPP Road) – 50

Madhavaram (CMDA Truck terminal) – 60

Royapuram (Basin Bridge Road) – 550

Royapettah (Peters Road) – 50



Under Construction

Manali – 60

Kamarajar Road – 100

Moore Market, Royapuram – 60

Shenoy Nagar – 180

Gandhi Nagar, Vadapalani – 50

Union Road, Nolambur – 100

Nandambakkam – 50

Perungudi (Veerapandiya Kattabomman street) – 120

Tambaram–Velachery main road – 110

NRS Road, Ambattur – 100

Near ISKCON temple, Sholinganallur – 110