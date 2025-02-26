Chennai Corpn school students create 3 world records in karate

CHENNAI: Students of Chennai schools have created 3 World Records in karate training for the first time in the history of the self-defense arts under the leadership of Mayor R Priya on Tuesday at Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority’s sports ground in Nehru Park.

Out of the 417 Corporation schools in the city, 1,500 students from 29 schools were provided karate training for four months with 10 instructors.

For the first time, students from these schools created 3 World Records. The first record was achieved when they passed the first level (White Belt) to the third level (GREEN BELT) in four months of training, a press note stated. The second record was created by 1,500 students delivering 15 lakh punches (1,000 punches each) at once, demonstrating their mental and physical strength. The third was created when they broke 3,000 wooden boards in one go.

These three world records have been recognised by the Cholan Book of World Records as global records. Joint commissioner (education) J Vijayarani, regional deputy commissioner (central) KJ Praveen, standing committee chairman (education) Vishwanathan, ward councillors and senior officials were part of the event.