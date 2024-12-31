Chennai cops seize 16 kg meth from Madhavaram, said to be largest ever haul in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Investigation into the smuggling of 1.5 kg methamphetamine from Myanmar to Chennai via Manipur have led the police to a massive haul of 16 kg of the drug from Madhavaram.

This is said to be the single largest methamphetamine seizure in Tamil Nadu, said a Maalaimalar report.

On December 21, the Madhavaram police had arrested V Venkatesan (41) of Madhavaram and K Karthik (36) of Triplicane with 1.5 kg meth. This was reportedly the largest seizure in the year by the Chennai city police.

Investigations revealed that Venkatesan was procuring methamphetamine from Manipur from a person he became friends with while serving prison time in the northeastern State.

During sustained interrogation, the duo revealed information about the meth ring operating in Chennai, which led to the seizure of 16 kg meth from Roja Nagar in Madhavaram.

The police also arrested five persons, including Shahul Hameed, Lawrence, Sarathkumar, Jhansi, said the Maalaimalar report.