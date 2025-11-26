Begin typing your search...

    Chennai cops nab absconding suspect in GST fraud case

    The arrested person was identified as Shamsul Hooda. Police said that he had used stolen Aadhaar and PAN card details of a Chennai resident to register a firm named MMM Enterprises with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Nov 2025 9:48 PM IST
    Chennai cops nab absconding suspect in GST fraud case
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of City Police arrested a 30-year-old man, who was absconding since 2021 after being accused in a GST fraud case involving the creation of a fake company using stolen identity documents and causing a revenue loss of Rs 1.74 crore to the government.

    The arrested person was identified as Shamsul Hooda. Police said that he had used stolen Aadhaar and PAN card details of a Chennai resident to register a firm named MMM Enterprises with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department.

    Probe revealed that the firm existed only on paper and carried out no business activity, but a current bank account was opened in the firm's name and several financial transactions were conducted to evade taxes.

    A State tax officer had flagged the discrepancy, and after ascertaining that the firm was liable to pay Rs 1.74 crore penalty, a complaint was lodged with the city police.

    A case was registered in 2021, and three accused were chargesheeted. However, the prime accused went absconding after which a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against his name in May, after which a police team secured Hooda.

    He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

    Central Crime BranchGST
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X