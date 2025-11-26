Chennai cops nab absconding suspect in GST fraud case

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of City Police arrested a 30-year-old man, who was absconding since 2021 after being accused in a GST fraud case involving the creation of a fake company using stolen identity documents and causing a revenue loss of Rs 1.74 crore to the government.

The arrested person was identified as Shamsul Hooda. Police said that he had used stolen Aadhaar and PAN card details of a Chennai resident to register a firm named MMM Enterprises with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department.

Probe revealed that the firm existed only on paper and carried out no business activity, but a current bank account was opened in the firm's name and several financial transactions were conducted to evade taxes.

A State tax officer had flagged the discrepancy, and after ascertaining that the firm was liable to pay Rs 1.74 crore penalty, a complaint was lodged with the city police.

A case was registered in 2021, and three accused were chargesheeted. However, the prime accused went absconding after which a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against his name in May, after which a police team secured Hooda.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.