Chennai: Cops extort money from jewellery shop employee, shunted out

CHENNAI: Four policemen part of the Enforcement Wing in Madhavaram, who allegedly extorted money and gold from a jewellery shop employee 10 days ago, were shunted out to the Armed Reserve.

Police sources said that about 10 days ago, special sub-inspectors Mohanraj and Satishkumar, head constable Charles, and constable Velmurugan stopped Nagaraj, a native of Andhra Pradesh, while he was loading bags into an auto-rickshaw near Madhavaram bus stand.

Suspecting the bags to contain drugs, the officials took Nagaraj to the enforcement station. When they checked the bags, the officials found that it did not contain drugs as suspected but had Rs 10 lakh in cash and jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore. Nagaraj was reportedly carrying the cash and gold for his employer Mohan, a Sowcarpet-based jeweller.

While the ornaments were returned, only Rs 9.25 lakh of the cash was returned. Nagaraj informed Mohan, who took up the matter with senior police officers. An internal inquiry confirmed that the four policemen took the cash from Nagaraj. Following that, the four personnel were transferred out.