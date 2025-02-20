Chennai cops caught red-handed taking bribe

CHENNAI: A sub-inspector and a head constable attached to the traffic investigation wing, Anna Nagar, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a taxi driver to return his driving licence and vehicle registration documents that they had seized following an accident.

The incident traces back to a traffic accident involving the complainant, J Vincent Selvakumar, a taxi driver, whose Tata Indigo car collided with a two-wheeler ridden by a woman on New Avadi Road. The woman sustained minor injuries and filed a complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR against Selvakumar.

SI G Lakshmanaperumal and head constable Vijayabasker confiscated Selvakumar's original driving license and RC book.

According to DVAC, the two policemen later demanded Rs 5,000 bribe to return the documents. Unwilling to comply, Selvakumar approached the DVAC unit in Chennai, which orchestrated a trap operation. During the sting on Wednesday, Vijayabasker, allegedly acting on SI's instructions, accepted the cash from the complainant. Both officers were immediately apprehended.