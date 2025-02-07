Chennai cop, woman allege financial fraud, sexual assault; file complaints

CHENNAI: Triplicane police registered a case and a counter-case against Prabhakaran, a policeman, attached to the Triplicane police station and also against a woman based on the policeman’s wife on Thursday.

In one of the complaints, Prabhakaran’s wife claimed that a woman mesmerised her husband, lured him, and extracted Rs 15 lakh from him.

She promised to circulate the money and earn interest by offering loans to traders in Washermenpet.

Meanwhile, the woman filed a separate complaint against Prabhakaran accusing him of sexual exploitation as she was living alone after a fight with her husband.

However, she had reunited with her husband recently.

When Prabhakaran demanded the money back from her, the woman refused and filed a complaint.

The Triplicane police have registered a sexual harassment case against Prabhakaran, and a cheating case against the woman based on the complaint filed by his wife.