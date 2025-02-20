Begin typing your search...
Chennai cop transferred after argument with woman at Marina Beach
the city police commissioner issued an order to transfer the officer to another place
CHENNAI: A patrol police officer has been transferred after arguing with a woman at Marina Beach.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the city police commissioner issued an order to transfer the officer to another place.
The order comes after a video of him arguing with the woman went viral.
Further details awaited
