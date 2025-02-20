Begin typing your search...

    Chennai cop transferred after argument with woman at Marina Beach

    the city police commissioner issued an order to transfer the officer to another place

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Feb 2025 1:06 PM IST
    Chennai cop transferred after argument with woman at Marina Beach
    X

    Visual from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A patrol police officer has been transferred after arguing with a woman at Marina Beach.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the city police commissioner issued an order to transfer the officer to another place.

    The order comes after a video of him arguing with the woman went viral.

    Further details awaited

    Marina beachChennai policetransferred
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X