Chennai CoP orders fines for these 5 traffic violations; check details

    21 May 2025
    CHENNAI: City Police Commissioner A Arun on Wednesday issued a directive to impose fines for five traffic violations.

    According to a Maalaimalar report, the earlier list of 25 traffic rule violations has now been revised to 5 violations.

    Accordingly, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police has been ordered to impose a fine on five types of traffic violations. They are: overspeeding, driving without a helmet, driving in no-entry zones, drunken driving, and triple-riding on two-wheelers.

    The move aims to curb road accidents, the report added, noting that some bikers, fearing fines, speed away on spotting traffic police, which ironically, can cause more accidents.

