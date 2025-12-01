Chennai: Consumer panel directs pharma firm to pay Rs 25k for service deficiency

CHENNAI: The Chennai North District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a healthcare service provider to pay Rs 25,000 to the Chennai-based couple for deficiency in service, unfair trade practice and medical negligence.

According to the complainants, R Raja and Nirmala, residents of Arumbakkam, Nirmala, who suffers from diabetes and hypertension, had booked a confirmed home sample collection through the Medplus website in May 2025. They paid Rs 899 and received a confirmation email.

Representatives of Medplus Diagnostics and Healthcare Services instructed her to observe strict overnight fasting and stop medication to ensure accurate testing.

Despite this, no technician arrived for the scheduled home visit. Repeated attempts to reach customer care and the Anna Nagar branch failed. The couple also received contradictory calls asking when they would visit the diagnostic centre, although they had booked a home collection service.

Because of the prolonged fasting and withheld medication, Nirmala experienced physical discomfort, dizziness and destabilised blood glucose levels. The couple said they also suffered emotional distress, inconvenience and disruption to their professional commitments.

Although the amount of Rs 899 was refunded after several calls and a legal notice, they argued that the delayed refund did not mitigate the harm caused.

The commission, presided over by D Gopinath along with members Kavitha Kannan and TR Sivakumar, held that the failure to provide the confirmed service and the medically unsafe instructions constituted a deficiency in service under Section 2(11) and amounted to medical negligence.

It directed Medplus to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation to both complainants for pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages, and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs. The amount must be paid within two months from the date of receipt of the order, it said.