Chennai: Construction debris near anganwadi in Kodungaiyur rankles parents

CHENNAI: The indiscriminate dumping of construction debris in public places has a public safety issue, despite several restrictions imposed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The construction debris, including bricks and asbestos sheets, were dumped near the anganwadi over two weeks ago on 129th street, Muthamil Nagar, Kodungaiyur.

“Most of the houses here don’t have separate space for parking. So, we park our vehicles on the street. But since the street is narrow, now the debris is eating into the space and obstructing commuters,” lamented a resident.

Concurring with him was a mother of two kids, who pointed out: “We’re more worried about the safety of our children since the debris is piled up near the anganwadi. There is a risk of children falling on the debris and having fatal injuries.”

A resident who is redeveloping his house has thrown away the waste generated from demolishing his house on the pavements. “Despite repeated complaints by other residents, no action has been taken by the GCC,” said another resident.

When contacted, the GCC official told DT Next that the department has not received any complaints so far from the residents. “We’ve clearly stated that no construction debris should be dumped in public space. If the allegation is true, action will be taken against the violator as stipulated,” he assured.