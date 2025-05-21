Chennai: Constable dies by self-immolation after public catches him drunk driving

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old head constable with the city police set himself on fire near Taramani MRTS railway station on Wednesday morning leading to his death.

The police said he was to appear before his counterparts at the Guindy TIW (traffic investigation wing) police station for an inquiry in connection with a drunk driving accident involving him on Tuesday evening, when a motorist sustained serious injuries and the constable was caught by the public when he allegedly attempted to flee after the accident.

The constable has been identified as Senthil. A native of Nagapattinam, Senthil was attached to the law and order wing at the Taramani police station and lived with his family at the police quarters in Alandur.

On Tuesday night, Senthil, in an inebriated condition, drove his car and hit a two-wheeler along the Maduvankarai flyover. The rider, Murugesan (54), was thrown off the flyover and sustained injuries. He was moved to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he is currently under treatment.

Meanwhile, Senthil had tried to flee after the accident but people chased him and intercepted him near Kathipara flyover and alerted the police. Personnel from the Guindy TIW reached the scene and conducted initial inquiries. When tests confirmed that Senthil was driving under the influence of alcohol, traffic cops took an undertaking from him to appear before them for an official inquiry around 11 am on Wednesday.

The people who had gathered at the scene had recorded videos of him, and they were shared widely on social media. On Wednesday morning, Senthil reported for duty and later left the station to appear before the Guindy TIW cops. However, he stopped midway at Taramani MRTS station, extracted petrol from his two-wheeler, doused himself with it and set himself ablaze.

Witnessing a man on fire, a passer-by on the arterial stretch alerted the fire services who arrived on the spot and doused the flames. Senthil was moved to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Further investigations are on.

CAUGHT ON THE WRONG SIDE

On Tuesday night, constable Senthil who was with the law and order wing at the Taramani police station drove his car in a drunken state

When he was on the Maduvankarai flyover, his car hit 54-year-old Murugesan who was riding a two-wheeler

Murugesan was thrown off his vehicle in the impact, and Senthil tried to flee the scene but the public chased him and intercepted him on the Kathipara flyover

Personnel from the Guindy TIW reached the scene; when their initial probe revealed Senthil was inebriated, they asked him to appear at the TIW on Wednesday

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.

In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app)