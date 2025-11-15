Chennai: Conditional nod for indefinite hunger strike against outsourcing of sanitation work

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted conditional permission to four members of the Labour Rights Movement (LRM) to hold an indefinite hunger strike protesting the decision to outsource sanitation work to private contractors.

Mohan, treasurer, LRM, had filed a petition stating that the city police had rejected the group’s request to hold a protest at venues such as Rajarathinam Stadium or Sivananda Salai.

The protest was intended to oppose the Corporation’s resolution to outsource sanitation work in Zones 5 and 6 to a private company. He sought a direction to the Commissioner of Police to consider his representation and pass suitable orders.

Additional Public Prosecutor E Raj Thilak, appearing for the police, said, “Permission was denied because an indefinite hunger strike near Rajarathinam Stadium would cause inconvenience to the public.”

Counsel for the petitioner, K Bharathi, requested that the protest be permitted at the organisation’s office instead, subject to conditions imposed by the court.

After hearing both sides, the court permitted four individuals — Jenova, Bharathi, Geetha and Vasanthi — to carry out the indefinite hunger strike at the Ambattur office. It added that if any one of them withdraws, another person may replace them, but total participants must not exceed four. It also stipulated that visitors cannot exceed 50, and no pandals, shamianas, chairs or similar structures should be installed.