Chennai: Commuters anxious over regular screeching noises during rides on Metro Rail

CHENNAI: Several passengers continue to be anxious about the regular screeching noises during rides on Metro Rail. They have also reported to the concerned authorities about the grumbling noises, which have created panic and tension during several instances.

Many regular Metro Rail passengers have complained about these persistent noises even during shorter travel duration.

Passengers recall an incident in March 2024, when a luggage rack, made of toughened glass, broke, injuring 4 passengers. A regular passenger of the Metro Rail tells DT Next, “I was recently travelling from Tirumangalam Metro station to Egmore. During this trip, I heard a very loud screeching noise and subsequently, a rumbling noise. They were so sharp that many had to close their ears promptly. With Metro Rail seeing a surge in footfall, such concerns should be addressed quickly.”

Additionally, Sudarshan, another commuter, noted that such noises were likely to arise due to friction between the train and track. “These things can be fixed with better maintenance. When the concern was raised last year by passengers and by the media, CMRL assured that actions will be taken but, it’s clear they haven’t fixed it,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, another transit enthusiast noted that the screeching noise, known as a rail squeal, was an occurrence of train and track coming in contact during sharp curves. “But, to avoid panic among passengers, CMRL should address such trivial concerns at the earliest,” she said.

Repeated attempts by this reporter to receive response from CMRL officials proved futile.