Chennai: Commercial LPG cylinder price rises by Rs 10.50

The commercial cylinder is now priced at Rs 2,916.50 in Chennai. The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged at Rs 957.50, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Prices of domestic LPG were last raised by Rs 29 per 14.2-kg cylinder on June 7.

Rates had gone up by Rs 60 in March after the West Asia crisis led to supply disruptions and a surge in international energy prices.

Public sector oil companies Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil distribute 14.2-kg cylinders for domestic use and 19-kg cylinders for commercial use across the country.