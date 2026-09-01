Chennai: Commercial LPG cylinder price rises by Rs 10.50

CHENNAI: Public sector oil companies revised the prices of cooking gas cylinders on September 1, with the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Chennai increasing by Rs 10.50.
The commercial cylinder is now priced at Rs 2,916.50 in Chennai. The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged at Rs 957.50, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Prices of domestic LPG were last raised by Rs 29 per 14.2-kg cylinder on June 7.
Rates had gone up by Rs 60 in March after the West Asia crisis led to supply disruptions and a surge in international energy prices.
Public sector oil companies Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil distribute 14.2-kg cylinders for domestic use and 19-kg cylinders for commercial use across the country.
In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 9.50, from Rs 2,738 to Rs 2,747.50.
The price of the 5-kg market-priced cooking gas LPG cylinder, known as 5-kg FTL, has also increased by Rs 2, from Rs 762 to Rs 764.
The latest hike follows two consecutive monthly reductions — a Rs 192 cut per 19-kg cylinder on August 1 and a Rs 183.50 cut on July 1.
The reductions in commercial LPG prices on July 1 and August 1 followed the West Asia crisis, which pushed rates to record highs in June.
After the outbreak of the conflict in late February, commercial LPG rates had risen by Rs 1,373 per 19-kg cylinder, from Rs 1,740.50 in February to Rs 3,113.50 in June.
The price of Jet fuel, or Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), has been raised by Rs 6.28 per litre, or 5.46 per cent, to Rs 121.28 per litre for domestic airlines, according to state-owned oil firms.
The increase comes after a Rs 5 per litre rise in rates on August 1.
The two consecutive increases will add to the financial burden of airlines, for which ATF accounts for up to 40 per cent of operating costs.
ATF and LPG prices are revised on the first of every month based on benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates. Rates vary from state to state depending on local taxes such as VAT.
Petrol and diesel prices, which were hiked by about Rs 7.50 a litre each in May, remained unchanged.
(With PTI inputs)