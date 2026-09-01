Petrol, diesel sales soar on erratic monsoon rains, LPG demand shifts to piped gas

Petrol sales by Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) soared 9.1 per cent to 3.48 million tonnes in August, compared with 3.19 million tonnes in the corresponding period a year ago.

The surge in August follows a 9.7 per cent year-on-year growth in July.

The August volume was also 14 per cent higher than 3.05 million tonnes sold during August 2024 and 30.7 per cent above the level recorded in the same period of 2023.