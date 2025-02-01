Chennai college students’ speeding car crashes into median along ORR, one dead, three hurt

CHENNAI: A car carrying college students lost control and overturned on the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road on Friday evening, resulting in the death of one student while the others sustained injuries.

The deceased, Muthu Sundaram (23) from Mambalam, Chennai, was travelling with his collegemates Achutha Perumal (18), Darshan (21), and Abdul Raj (19) after classes ended. They are all students at a private college in Porur.

They drove the car upto Mudichur toll plaza, then made a U-turn and drove the car back toward Poonamallee in high speed. When the car was approaching Thirumudivakkam, Abdul Raj who was driving, lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the center median. The front portion of the car was fully damaged in the impact of the incident.

Muthu Sundaram, who was seated in the front of the car, died at the scene. The other three students were rescued by passing motorists and taken to the government hospital in Chromepet for treatment.

The Chrompet traffic investigation police have launched an inquiry, and the body of Muthu Sundaram has been sent for a post-mortem exam. Preliminary investigations suggest that excessive speed was the cause for the crash.