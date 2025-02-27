Chennai college students attack each other with machete, other weapons; three arrested

CHENNAI: A violent clash broke out between two groups of students near the Pallavan Salai bus terminus on Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of three teenagers, including one from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The arrested students, all aged 18, were identified as Imran of Minjur, Cheran of Gummidipoondi, and Kumaran of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the incident occurred when Imran and his friends confronted Aravindhan, a second-year student at the Government Arts and Science College, Nandanam, and his friends at the bus stop near Pallavan Salai.

The altercation escalated into a physical fight, with the accused students using a machete and other weapons to attack one another.

Aravindhan, who was injured in the attack, was hospitalised and filed a police complaint. The Triplicane police registered a case and arrested the three students and seized a machete from them. The search is ongoing for other accused involved.

The arrested students were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.