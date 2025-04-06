Chennai: College student killed in bike crash

CHENNAI: College student Devarshan (19), a native of Tiruvannamalai, died in a road accident in Taramani. Devarshan was riding his motorcycle on the 100-Foot Road in Taramani when he lost control and crashed into the median.

He was thrown off the bike and was severely injured. He died on the spot. Police said that he was staying in a relative’s place in Velachery and doing his third year in college.

The Kotturpuram Traffic Investigation police sent the body to the Royapettah Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered, and the police are investigating the incident.

They are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the cause of the accident.