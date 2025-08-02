Chennai college student chooses boyfriend over parents; couple rescued by police

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student from Adambakkam, who works part-time at a clothing store in Chennai, was rescued by police after a confrontation with her family at St Thomas Mount railway station.

The girl arrived at the station after work on Thursday, accompanied by a 25-year-old man. She approached her father, who had come to pick her up, and asked him to give the man money, saying, “This is my boyfriend. If you give me money, we will both go abroad and survive.”

According to a report in Daily Thanthi, the father informed his relatives, who rushed to the spot, chased the couple, and assaulted them, causing a commotion.

Adambakkam Police Inspector and his team arrived at the scene and rescued the couple.

Investigations revealed that the student had met the youth at her workplace and later developed a relationship with him.

Police also found that criminal cases were pending against the man.

The student refused to go with her parents and insisted on being with her boyfriend.

As she was unmarried, police presented her before women’s protection officers, who accommodated her in a women’s shelter.