Chennai: College student caught using mobile phone during exam; dies by suicide

CHENNAI: A second-year student at a private college in Ramapuram died by suicide at his home in Kodambakkam, allegedly after he was caught using a mobile phone during semester examinations and sent home.

His family has approached the Kodambakkam police seeking action against the college management.

The police said that the deceased, M Vasudevan, was living with his mother, Geetha, after the separation of his parents. His mother returned home from work on Friday and found her son had taken the extreme step.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that her son was detained for over two hours in a separate room without access to food or water. She further alleged that he was subjected to mental harassment by the college staff after he was caught with a mobile phone during the exams held on Thursday (November 6).

According to police sources, the boy's father has approached the police with a complaint. The Kodambakkam Police have registered a case of unnatural death and have begun inquiries.