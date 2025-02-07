Chennai college girl working as caretaker swindles Rs 10 lakh from elderly couple's ATM card

CHENNAI: A college student has been detained by the police after she was accused of embezzling Rs 10 lakh from an elderly couple in Ashok Nagar, Chennai. The student, who was hired to take care of the couple, allegedly used the husband's ATM card to withdraw the money.

Kalaavathi (74), a retired college professor, and her husband Mani (80) lived in Ashok Nagar. Their son Senthil, who works in the US, had arranged for a college student to take care of his parents. The student, who was studying in the second year of college, was paid a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 and was provided with food and accommodation.

However, after Mani's death two weeks ago, Senthi discovered that Rs 10 lakh was missing from his father's bank account. An investigation revealed that the college student had used Mani's ATM card to withdraw the money. The student had also purchased a monthly jewelry scheme worth Rs 25,000 from a popular jewelry store in T. Nagar.

During questioning, the student admitted to using Mani's ATM card to withdraw the money. She claimed that she had sent some of the money to her family and had used the rest to buy clothes and other items. The police are investigating whether the student had given the remaining money to someone else.

The KK Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.