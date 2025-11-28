Chennai: Coach augmentation of special trains for Kandoori festival

CHENNAI: For the Kandoori festival at Nagore, several express trains will be temporarily augmented with sleeper class or general second class coaches to clear extra rush of passengers, said a press release issued by Southern Railway.

Train 16179 Chennai Egmore – Mannargudi Express on November 28 and 29 will be temporarily augmented with two sleeper class coaches.

Train 16180 Mannargudi – Chennai Egmore Express, Train 16529 SMVT Bengaluru – Karaikal Express and Train 16530 Karaikal – SMVT Bengaluru Express from November 28 to 30 will be temporarily augmented with two sleeper class coaches.

Train 05081 Chhapra (Bihar) – Dr MGR Chennai Central one-way special will leave Chhapra at 10.10 pm on November 29 (Saturday) and reach Central station at 4.30 am on the fourth day (one service). Coach composition will be of 14 sleeper class coaches, one general second class coach and two second class coaches (disabled-friendly), added the press release.