Chennai cleanliness workers’ indefinite fast enters eighth day

CHENNAI: For four women cleanliness workers in Chennai, protest has become not just an act of defiance but a lifeline, the only way they believe they can reclaim the dignity and job security they once had.

Just months ago, their 13-day sit-in on the pavements of EVR Periyar Salai had captured the city’s attention. Under harsh sun and sudden rainfall, they held their ground outside the Ripon Building, drawing a procession of political leaders who arrived to express support.

Their struggle was visible, loud, and impossible to ignore. Today, their fight continues, but largely out of sight.

After being removed from the pavement following a Madras High Court order, workers of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam (UUI) resumed their protest on November 17, and this time, they were confined to the union office in Ambattur.

On Monday, their fast entered its eighth day. There are no crowds, no media glare, only the quiet persistence of four women who say they have been left with no choice. “We’ll continue our fast until our jobs are restored,” said Vasanthi, her voice weak yet steady. “We have even refused the daily sugar test. The pain doesn’t matter any more.” For her, this is the second hunger strike in four months.

Like her, dozens of workers from Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar have been unemployed for over 100 days after solid waste management work was handed over to a private firm. “We cleaned this city through floods and COVID. Now, our families are struggling,” another worker said.

S Ravikumar, director, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, met them on Monday and assured them that their concerns had been conveyed to higher authorities. CITU’s Samsung India Workers Union also extended support with a contribution of Rs 25,000.