Chennai civic body to begin road work at Rs 300 cr borrowed cash

CHENNAI: With elections around the corner, motorists can soon expect relief from potholes and battered roads, as the Chennai corporation has proposed to repair existing roads and lay new ones, including on bus routes and interiors, at a cost of Rs 300 crore, which it will raise from different government bodies.

Suburban corporations and municipalities in several parts of the state have started tender works to be executed with funds from government bodies.

The local body passed a resolution in the council meeting, stating it plans to raise funds from several bodies of the municipal administration as loan to proceed with the repair of damaged roads and laying new ones in all the 15 zones of the corporation.

As per the plan, the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) will extend Rs 100 crore and the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO) will give Rs 80 crore for laying new roads and repairing damaged roads, including tar and cement roads.

Further, the local body is raising Rs 120 crore through the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Project (TNUDP).

Other than these funds, the local body is coughing up Rs 24.94 crore from its capital fund to lay a 14.49 km stretch.

Meanwhile, the Avadi corporation has also commenced the paper works to relay roads. "For Avadi corporation, the CM had allocated Rs 50 crore to repair damaged roads and develop new ones. The tender will be allocated this month and the works will start in June. The works are undertaken under seven different schemes," said a senior official attached to the Avadi corporation.

To improve connectivity in Chennai, the government had also directed civic agencies and the district administration to expedite land acquisition for flyovers whose construction has yet to start because of the Metro Rail projects. Land acquisition for the Valluvar Kottam flyover is to start soon, informed sources said.

It is to be noted that the Chennai corporation maintains 471 bus route roads spanning 387 km and 34,640 interior roads of 5,270.33 km across the city.

WHO ARE LENDING

Rs 120 cr: Tamil Nadu Urban Development Project

Rs 100 cr: Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd

Rs 80 cr: Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd

THE LONG STRETCH

