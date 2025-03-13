Chennai Citizen Connect: Visitors flag safety concerns at herbal park in Purasawalkam

CHENNAI: Poor maintenance at parks across the city has become a major concern among the public. Highlighting the lack of lighting and CCTV cameras, visitors and residents have flagged safety concerns at the Greater Chennai Corporation’s herbal park in Purasawalkam.

Parents are reluctant to allow their children to play in the park during the evening hours due to safety concerns. They have urged the civic body to install additional lights and provide security at the park.

Speaking about the persisting issues, Sarika, a resident of Nammalwarpet in Purasawalkam, said, “It is one of the largest parks in the area, and many people from Otteri, Purasawalkam, Perambur Barracks Road, and Ayyanavaram visit the park, especially for evening walks. The civic body has set up an open gym, which is mainly used by women. However, we do not feel comfortable visiting the gym or the park, as there are no proper street lights or security guards.”

There are only a few lights that are functional at the park, and after 6 pm, most parts of the park are pitch dark. Due to the lack of lighting, many women refrain from visiting the park for their daily walk in the evening, despite the park being located nearby. Residents highlighted that the civic body has not appointed a security guard and also lamented that there is a slum and a dump yard at the main entrance of the park. As a result, they are forced to use the back entrance for safety reasons.

“We have no idea who is in charge of the park, as there is no security. There are no CCTV cameras installed for public safety, and we have witnessed many men indulging in illegal activities at the park. Additionally, the toilets often remain shut and not properly maintained,” said Vinusha M, another visitor.

When contacted, a senior official of the Corporation stated that steps have been taken to install additional lights and repair damages at the park. Security will also be appointed soon, and the process is ongoing, the official added.