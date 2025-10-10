Chennai Citizen Connect: Two make-shift bus stands on Loop Road calls for attention

CHENNAI: Two temporary bus stands on the Loop Road, in Foreshore Estate, are posing a threat to the public as one is without a roof and the other is in a dilapidated condition. People and commuters have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to take swift action and save the situation.

Joel Shelton, a policy researcher at Reach the Unreached, an initiative that works to uplift and empower people, took to social media on September 23 regarding a bus stand on the Loop Road that lost its roof due to heavy rain and wind.

Though the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) responded on social media regarding the complaint and forwarded the same to the Ward 125 assistant engineer, still no action has been taken to date.

Speaking to DT Next, Joel said, "The temporary bus stand was set up due to Metro Rail works all along the Santhome High Road. But, the bus stand had no roof, causing distress to the people waiting during the daytime. This was swiftly covered by the departments concerned. But, due to last month's rain, the shelter of the bus stand was broken."

Additionally, Joel pointed out that the Employee Office bus stand on the Loop Road is also in a dilapidated condition.

"With the northeast monsoon approaching, it is vital that the GCC inspects all bus stands that are in poor condition within the city limits. And, we immediately urge respective departments to intervene and refurbish the two bus stands on the Loop Road," he added.

Officials concerned at the Greater Chennai Corporation and the ward councillor did not respond when contacted.