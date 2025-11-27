Chennai Citizen Connect: Tirumullaivoyal residents struggle as stray dog menace grows

CHENNAI: The residents of Nehru Street in Senthil Nagar, Tirumullaivoyal, are facing increasing inconvenience and fear due to a growing stray dog population in the locality.

As people visited the nearby college, which serves as a centre for a camp to submit filled-out enumeration forms, many reported being alarmed by stray dogs sitting on the compound walls and gathering outside houses in large numbers.

“The puppies come very close, and it is frightening to walk on the street. We have no choice but to use this route to submit the forms,” said a resident who visited the camp centre on Sunday.

The locals reported that the dogs often chase two-wheelers, thereby increasing the risk of skidding and accidents. A vacant plot in the neighbourhood, overgrown with weeds, has become a shelter for the animals. With several families, including children and senior citizens, using the street every day, residents say the situation has become extremely unsafe.

In the adjacent street, commuters' woes have been multiplied as stray cattle wander through residential lanes, obstructing movement.

The Ward 7 councillor, P Jeyapriya, said the issue had already been brought to her notice. “We have informed the Corporation, and sterilisation of the dogs in the area will be taken up soon,” she said.

The residents further urged the civic body to conduct regular sterilisation drives and clear overgrown vacant plots to prevent further escalation of the problem.