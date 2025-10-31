Chennai Citizen Connect: Streets of SIDCO Nagar, MTH Road turn shoddier post 1st monsoon spell

CHENNAI: Shoddy road conditions have been a long-standing issue for the residents of Chennai. Specifically, during the monsoon season. In the case of Madras-Tiruvallur (MTH) High Road, where Metro Rail constructions are under way and at SIDCO Nagar, poor roads call for immediate intervention.

Despite monsoon or summer, the intervention from the government departments seems absolutely negligible. And, the commuters continue to endure the bad road from months to even years, say residents.

Speaking to DT Next, a SIDCO Nagar resident said, “The particular road was in a decent condition a couple of months back, however, currently, the rain has damaged the roads. It is strenuous for people to ride in the locality.”

A regular commuter on the route said, "MTH Road is already one of the busiest stretches in the location. Additionally, the Metro Rail construction has added more trouble to the commuters. Hence, we urge the departments to undertake necessary steps to relay roads promptly.”

The residents, shop owners, and commuters have requested that the department concerned lay the road at the earliest to prevent any fatalities in the area.

“SIDCO Nagar Main Road and roads in the interiors have been damaged, including the MTH Road. Commuters are being more cautious to avoid tripping over two-wheelers. Also, due to the poor condition of MTH Road, the traffic during peak hours moves at a snail’s pace,” added a resident.

A civic body official said, “Patch work and re-laying of roads are being done in many areas, the particular stretch will also be attended to soon.”