Chennai Citizen Connect: Stray cattle menace, a never-ending issue for Chitlapakkam locals

CHENNAI: Stray cattle menace has always been one of the major civic issues in many areas of the city whether they are interior or arterial roads. The residents of Chitlapakkam Raghavendra Salai raised concerns about the cattle menace.

“The livestock roam on the street as a group of four or five every evening causing obstruction. The corporation must provide cattle sheds so that it is easy for the owners to ensure smooth cattle rearing. Being a residential area the locals are in constant fear to use the road due to the cattle menace,” said P Viswanathan, the convener of the Chitlapakkam Residents Associations Coordination Committee.

“Motorists also face risks of accidents in the area due to the cattle obstruction. The cattle owners also complain that they cannot afford sufficient space in their houses to rear cattle. The Corporation should coordinate with the cattle owners and sort the issue together,” said Viswanathan. Stray dog issues are also prevalent on the street, he added.

The situation becomes worse during the night because the commuters and residents are unable to notice the cattle due to poor lighting in the area.

When DT Next contacted, the 43rd ward member of Tambaram Corporation, C Jagan said, “Around 10 days ago, eight cows were caught. Whenever the corporation vehicles come to the area to take away the cattle, the cattle owners create an issue. Also, there is a rule that the cattle roaming on the main road must be caught. Considering this rule, the cattle owners conveniently move their cattle away to small streets whenever the corporation vehicle comes to the area.”