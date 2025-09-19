Chennai Citizen Connect: Stray buffaloes terrorise Eswari Nagar Cemetery Road residents

CHENNAI: Residents of Pallavaram's Eswari Nagar Cemetery Road are no strangers to the stray cattle issue troubling the city and its suburbs. The locality, along the railway line, witnesses random movement of stray buffaloes attracted by garbage piled on the sides of the road, causing significant threats and inconveniences for commuters and pedestrians.

"For over a year, the residents have been subjected to suffering because of the strays. The buffaloes belong to fellow residents who let them out on the street. The street turning into a dump yard just adds more reason for the strays to roam the street. Another hazard for commuters is the lack of street lights in the area," said Syed Shamsudeen, a resident and civic activist in the area.

Even though the street leads to the busy Pallavaram railway station, the area remains isolated even during peak hours. Thus, it gets occupied by buffaloes and the stray dogs.

"The residents are hesitant to walk through the area, fearing the buffaloes. There are instances where motorists have gotten into accidents due to these animals. Currently, only school vans or larger vehicles prefer to go through the roads.

The complaints have been raised with the Tambaram Corporation. The officials claim it has been resolved without addressing the issue. It shows the passive and ignorant attitude of the officials in addressing public issues," Syed added.

When contacted, a Tambaram Corporation official said they would look into the issue.