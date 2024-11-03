Chennai Citizen Connect: Split between civic bodies, Gowthaman St lies unattended

CHENNAI: After several reports, the Pammal and Anakaputhur municipality officials have initiated steps to fill pits by filling stones and other means. The pits which were left uncovered after being dug across all the streets in these two areas for the underground sewage project is gradually being repaired.

However, nothing has been done on Gowthaman Street, as the uncovered pit in this road is currently osing a danger to commuters including motorists.

Despite several complaints, the officials could not take any steps since that particular place has a peculiar issue. A big question hangs over the matter as it is still unclear who will solve civic problems -- the Pammal Municipality or Anakaputhur Municipality.

A senior official from the Anakaputhur Municipality, seeking anonymity, said that half of the particular place (20 metres) in Gowthaman Street belongs to Pammal Municipality and the rest comes under the jurisdiction of Anakaputhur. “This problem has not been solved for a long time,” he claimed. But the locals, especially motorists, who stay in Pammal and Anakaputhur claim it was too difficult to negotiate when travelling particularly on this road.

A shop vendor, who is just adjacent to the damaged road, claimed that two-wheelers (ridden mostly by office goers) have skidded. The situation also forces them to place their legs in the slush to balance the vehicle. “A couple of days ago, a biker fell into the pit as he was not able to negotiate,” he said adding “However, he had sustained only minor injuries.”

K Gopinath, who is staying on the 30-feet road in Anakaputhur, said “When it rains, it was difficult to identify the pits, which were filled with rainwater. It is too scary to ride the vehicle”. L Kavitha, a resident from Balaji Nagar said that even drivers of call taxis and autos refuse to cross the road after seeing its bad condition and they cancel the trip without informing us.

“Some of them charge too high for the ride,” she added.

M Selvam, a goods delivery person, said that he has to ensure that the medicines, documents and other important items are safe while riding on his bike, especially in that particular area.